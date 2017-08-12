Fresno Unified board selects Bob Nelson as finalist in superintendent search

The Fresno Unified School District Board named interim superintendent Bob Nelson as the front-runner to serve as the next official district superintendent Saturday night.The school district made the announcement on Instagram, saying "The board is pleased to announce Robert G. Nelson will continue in the process with hopes to approve the districts next leader by August 23."Nelson was appointed as the interim superintendent earlier this year following the board's decision to fire embattled Superintendent Michael Hanson.The district board held a private meeting Saturday before the announcement, and a scheduled meeting for Sunday has subsequently been canceled.Stay with ABC30 for updates.