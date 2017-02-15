Fresno Unified chooses interim superintendent

Today's Top Stories
(ABC30 Breaking News)
KFSN
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 07:30PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to officials, Fresno Unified has chosen Bob Nelson as the interim superintendent.
Nelson was already the acting superintendent.
Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
