FRESNO

Fresno Unified chooses interim superintendent

(ABC30 Breaking News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to officials, Fresno Unified has chosen Bob Nelson as the interim superintendent.

Nelson was already the acting superintendent.
Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
