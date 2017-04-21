Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says

California graduation rates are in and the Fresno Unified School District exceeded the state average last year.For the sixth year in a row, the FUSD is seeing academic growth. But for the 2016 school year, that growth resulted in exceeding the state's average graduation rate.California's Department of Education reports the state's graduation rate was a little over 83 percent last school year. Fresno Unified averaged out at more than 85 percent.Interim superintendent Bob Nelson says this is the result of finding the individual needs of each student."If that's music, if that's art, if that's athletics, an AP course, that's driving them, whatever is it that keeps a kid connected to and bonded to school," he said.Nelson says one of the key things the district is doing is making sure every student not excelling gets the support they need."In the past, people could opt their way into summer school," he explained. "So, now if you're not making the grade, that keeps you on track to graduate. We automatically enroll you for that additional assistance."Fresno Unified trustee Christopher De La Cerda tells Action News the district is not going to settle with this accomplishment."We're not where we need to be, but we will continue to fight push and focus 100 percent, or as close as we can," he said.It's work that's benefiting students like Juan Flores, who continue to strive for excellence. He is a graduating senior and says the district's hard work is paying off."Since they're believing in you, it gives you some type of energy to keep going," he said.