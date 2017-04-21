FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, reports says

EMBED </>More News Videos

California's Department of Education reports the state's graduation rate was a little over 83 percent last school year. Fresno Unified averaged out at more than 85 percent. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
California graduation rates are in and the Fresno Unified School District exceeded the state average last year.

For the sixth year in a row, the FUSD is seeing academic growth. But for the 2016 school year, that growth resulted in exceeding the state's average graduation rate.

California's Department of Education reports the state's graduation rate was a little over 83 percent last school year. Fresno Unified averaged out at more than 85 percent.

Interim superintendent Bob Nelson says this is the result of finding the individual needs of each student.

"If that's music, if that's art, if that's athletics, an AP course, that's driving them, whatever is it that keeps a kid connected to and bonded to school," he said.

Nelson says one of the key things the district is doing is making sure every student not excelling gets the support they need.

"In the past, people could opt their way into summer school," he explained. "So, now if you're not making the grade, that keeps you on track to graduate. We automatically enroll you for that additional assistance."

Fresno Unified trustee Christopher De La Cerda tells Action News the district is not going to settle with this accomplishment.

"We're not where we need to be, but we will continue to fight push and focus 100 percent, or as close as we can," he said.

It's work that's benefiting students like Juan Flores, who continue to strive for excellence. He is a graduating senior and says the district's hard work is paying off.

"Since they're believing in you, it gives you some type of energy to keep going," he said.
Related Topics:
educationfresno unified school districteducationFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Malloch Elem Library worker accused of inappropriate conduct with teenager
Woman claims Fresno Unified bus driver arrested on child porn charges molested her
Former FUSD teacher's aide pleads not guilty to sex crimes with elementary student
Fresno Unified expands bilingual education program to more schools
More fresno unified school district
EDUCATION
What is the Day of Silence?
Fresno State professor who made controversial tweet about President on paid leave
Fresno State professor who tweeted controversial comments about President Trump has classes canceled
UC Merced promotes first Hmong chief of police
More Education
Top Stories
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Kings County authorities searching for missing inmate
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner out after dirt biking accident
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
Show More
Couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, OC DA says
California high-speed rail CEO Jeff Morales steps down from job
US pilot ejects from jet near carrier headed for Korean peninsula
How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found
DA files charge against Kori Muhammad for the murder of Motel 6 security guard
More News
Top Video
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
Today's Top Stories
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
More Video