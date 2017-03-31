FRESNO

Fresno Unified holds historic Education Summit

EMBED </>More News Videos

In the midst of a search for a new superintendent Fresno Trustees and the teacher's union came together for an historic summit. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the midst of a search for a new superintendent Fresno Trustees and the teacher's union came together for an historic summit.

More than a thousand teachers brought their concerns in front of five board members at People's Church, asking for changes from class sizes to student accountability. Many also wanted to know about the search process for a new superintendent.

Trustees said they are committed to transparency and open dialogue and hope to hire a superintendent that will not be as divisive as former Superintendent Michael Hanson.

"I think the district is changing, there is a shift in the district so why not try to get all the stakeholders in one place to discuss how do we collectively work together," said Trish Rice with the Fresno Teachers Association.

"We are going to do a complete search and we're gonna leave no rock unturned and we're gonna involve the community and I think it's gonna be fantastic-- and I think the children of Fresno and the parents of Fresno are gonna win on this one," said FUSD Trustee Brooke Ashjian.

The Fresno Teacher's Association said it hopes to make the education summit an annual event. In the meantime trustees have already chosen a local firm to lead the superintendent search and they hope to have someone selected by July.
Related Topics:
educationfresno unified school districtfresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Tabletop game craze catching on in the Valley
Renovation of new facility for Kepler Charter School in Downtown Fresno nearing completing
Over 1,000 high school students participated in a career skills challenge day at Fresno City College
More fresno
EDUCATION
Renovation of new facility for Kepler Charter School in Downtown Fresno nearing completing
Over 1,000 high school students participated in a career skills challenge day at Fresno City College
Fresno State students vote no on fee to build new student union
A Santa Barbara ballet company is dancing its way through Valley schools
More Education
Top Stories
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
Show More
Fresno State students vote no on fee to build new student union
What Rep. Devin Nunes and others are saying about the Russian probe
DUI suspect identified in crash that killed three near Hanford
North Carolina lawmakers vote to undo 'bathroom bill'
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
More News
Top Video
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
More Video