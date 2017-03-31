Fresno Unified holds historic Education Summit

In the midst of a search for a new superintendent Fresno Trustees and the teacher's union came together for an historic summit.More than a thousand teachers brought their concerns in front of five board members at People's Church, asking for changes from class sizes to student accountability. Many also wanted to know about the search process for a new superintendent.Trustees said they are committed to transparency and open dialogue and hope to hire a superintendent that will not be as divisive as former Superintendent Michael Hanson."I think the district is changing, there is a shift in the district so why not try to get all the stakeholders in one place to discuss how do we collectively work together," said Trish Rice with the Fresno Teachers Association."We are going to do a complete search and we're gonna leave no rock unturned and we're gonna involve the community and I think it's gonna be fantastic-- and I think the children of Fresno and the parents of Fresno are gonna win on this one," said FUSD Trustee Brooke Ashjian.The Fresno Teacher's Association said it hopes to make the education summit an annual event. In the meantime trustees have already chosen a local firm to lead the superintendent search and they hope to have someone selected by July.