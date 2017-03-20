EDUCATION

Fresno Unified hoping to recruit hundreds of aspiring teachers through expo

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Fresno Unified School District is looking to hire over 300 teachers this year, and the district hopes its Aspiring Teacher Expo will be a one-stop-shop. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Whether you're a student or a second career applicant, Fresno Unified's Aspiring Teacher Expo is giving teacher candidates the A-B-C's to become head of the class.

"We're looking for STEM teachers, math, science, English, multiple subjects," HR manager Traci Taylor explained.

It's an idea Taylor came up with to recruit more easily while striving to stay ahead of California's teacher shortage.

And the good news for aspiring teachers?

Fresno Unified School District is looking to hire over 300 teachers this year.

"With pipeline programs to help prepare the future faculty members, we're partnered with all universities around the Valley to help people find the right credential program or college to help them become a teacher and help them get back in school," Taylor said.

Plus, there's financial incentives to make the teacher transition a little easier.

"We have the teacher residency program which is a partnership with Fresno State where they can get their masters and their credential in 18 months which offers a stipend of $11,500," Taylor explained.

Educators behind the Aspiring Teacher Expo insist it's a one-stop-shop for those looking to make the grade for the district

"We're looking for teachers who are resilient teachers, who obviously loves kids, that needs to be number one and wants to see our kids grow and mature in their achievements," Taylor exclaimed.

And some advice for anyone attending, they are saying to dress professional and bring your resume or school transcripts. The expo takes place Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McLane High School.
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresnofresno unified school districtFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Thousands of Valley kids receive agriculture lesson at 12th annual Farm and Nutrition Day
Thousands of student to attend Farm and Nutrition Day at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds
School apologizes over slave auction poster assignment
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
More education
EDUCATION
Fresno's Discovery Center gets a makeover
Thousands of Valley kids receive agriculture lesson at 12th annual Farm and Nutrition Day
2 top spellers in Fresno County head to Scripps national competition
Thousands of student to attend Farm and Nutrition Day at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds
More Education
Top Stories
No charges filed against Tulare Union High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Fresno Police search for homicide suspect's mother
Fresno Teacher Assistant arrested for molesting a 9-year-old girl, police say
Fresno mayor lauds city's financial turnaround
12-year-old hit & killed on way to Sanger Unified school bus stop
Minimum security inmate walks out of Mt Bullion Conservation Camp
Caltrans plans to improve safety of Fresno County highways with new budget
Show More
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
Car crashes into Central Fresno smoke shop
Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller dies at age 101
Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey recovered
Funding troubles may mean fewer DUI checkpoints in Fresno
More News
Top Video
Caltrans plans to improve safety of Fresno County highways with new budget
Fresno mayor lauds city's financial turnaround
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
12-year-old hit & killed on way to Sanger Unified school bus stop
More Video