Fresno Unified hoping to recruit hundreds of aspiring teachers through expo

Whether you're a student or a second career applicant, Fresno Unified's Aspiring Teacher Expo is giving teacher candidates the A-B-C's to become head of the class."We're looking for STEM teachers, math, science, English, multiple subjects," HR manager Traci Taylor explained.It's an idea Taylor came up with to recruit more easily while striving to stay ahead of California's teacher shortage.And the good news for aspiring teachers?Fresno Unified School District is looking to hire over 300 teachers this year."With pipeline programs to help prepare the future faculty members, we're partnered with all universities around the Valley to help people find the right credential program or college to help them become a teacher and help them get back in school," Taylor said.Plus, there's financial incentives to make the teacher transition a little easier."We have the teacher residency program which is a partnership with Fresno State where they can get their masters and their credential in 18 months which offers a stipend of $11,500," Taylor explained.Educators behind the Aspiring Teacher Expo insist it's a one-stop-shop for those looking to make the grade for the district"We're looking for teachers who are resilient teachers, who obviously loves kids, that needs to be number one and wants to see our kids grow and mature in their achievements," Taylor exclaimed.And some advice for anyone attending, they are saying to dress professional and bring your resume or school transcripts. The expo takes place Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McLane High School.