Fresno Unified is preparing for a teacher strike

Talks are underway to avert a strike by teachers at Fresno Unified, the fourth largest school district in California. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
More than 73,000 students. who attend schools in the Fresno Unified School District could soon learn if there will be a teacher strike.

The district and its teacher's union are in the second and final day of fact-finding procedures as both sides work to avoid a strike.

All this comes after the two sides reached an impasse in contract negotiations.

Both sides have been extremely tight-lipped about the developments, but it goes without saying a lot of contentious points are being discussed.

Monday's fact-finding lasted more than 12 hours, today is the last day and so far both parties are still meeting. The fact-finding phase is the last chance for both sides to reach an agreement before a strike.

During this phase, a three-person panel comes in and evaluates the current contract offer, giving their recommendations, after which the district will give their last best and final offer.

If the FTA does not accept they go on strike.

We are expecting the district is set to give a press conference when the meeting is over, so far they have not set a time.
