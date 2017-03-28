FRESNO

Fresno Unified music students get feedback from local music professionals

Tuesday morning, middle and high school students from Fresno Unified participated in an orchestra festival. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
This week Sunnyside High School in Southeast Fresno is center stage for music performances, giving students a one of a kind opportunity outside the classroom.

"When you are in class and doing rehearsals that's all fine and dandy, but in performing arts you perform for an audience. And what better way with a little pressure from judges to get some critique back," said Mike Angel, Sunnyside High School.

Tuesday morning, middle and high school students from Fresno Unified participated in an orchestra festival. They performed in front of a panel of experts for feedback on technique, skills, expression, artistic growth, and development.

"These clinics have a combined music educator. I think they have been teaching over 80 or 90 years combined. So they have a lot of experience," said Angel.

Throughout the week, musicians have the opportunity to listen to the work of their peers. Some parents and students think this is a great opportunity for everyone involved.

"Otherwise, in these school programs, besides at the rally, he won't have a chance to experience playing the cello and getting into the arts and being able to express himself this way," said Nadine Horn, parent.

"If you play outside, you start to get a little bit scared, but when start playing it is like, oh, it is normal. It is like if you are in a classroom playing. It doesn't get scary afterwards after you do it for a little while," said Jordan Horn, 7th grade student.

After orchestra band music will be the focus for the rest of the week.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
