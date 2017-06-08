Fresno Unified School Board considering proposal to expand music instruction to primary grades

Alana Hill expects her 3rd graders to walk in rhythm into her classroom. Hamilton K through 8 school offers an early introduction to music for kids in first grade."Songs that have physicality in it-- "The wheels on the bus," things that you can move to, things that you can actualize with physical movement."The Fresno Unified School Board will vote on spending $600,000 to add six teachers and instruments like rhythm sticks o third graders district-wide can learn about music next year."A recent study from USC recognizes that music development, or music learning, at the early ages really helps with brain development, language acquisition, all of those things so we know it helps academically," said Catherine Aujero, Visual/Performing Arts Manager.Kids who want to give choir a try when they are older will be able to sing in tune. And when they begin to play instruments in fourth grade Aujero said they will be much more prepared."So by doing that we're going to have kids leaving 6th grades as musicians, not as beginners squeaking on their instruments and things like that. So it's going to help our high school programs in the long run."Hill said music helps kids improve on their reading, writing, and speaking.