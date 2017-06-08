FRESNO

Fresno Unified School Board considering proposal to expand music instruction to primary grades

EMBED </>More Videos

Hamilton K through 8 school offers an early introduction to music for kids in first grade. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Alana Hill expects her 3rd graders to walk in rhythm into her classroom. Hamilton K through 8 school offers an early introduction to music for kids in first grade.

"Songs that have physicality in it-- "The wheels on the bus," things that you can move to, things that you can actualize with physical movement."

The Fresno Unified School Board will vote on spending $600,000 to add six teachers and instruments like rhythm sticks o third graders district-wide can learn about music next year.

"A recent study from USC recognizes that music development, or music learning, at the early ages really helps with brain development, language acquisition, all of those things so we know it helps academically," said Catherine Aujero, Visual/Performing Arts Manager.

Kids who want to give choir a try when they are older will be able to sing in tune. And when they begin to play instruments in fourth grade Aujero said they will be much more prepared.

"So by doing that we're going to have kids leaving 6th grades as musicians, not as beginners squeaking on their instruments and things like that. So it's going to help our high school programs in the long run."

Hill said music helps kids improve on their reading, writing, and speaking.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchildrenfresno unified school districtfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno Police looking for suspect who broke into 16 Fresno City Code Enforcement cars
Fresno elementary that serves students with severe disabilities opens first library in schools history
Members of Valley's Sikh community joining nationwide campaign to promote understanding
More fresno
EDUCATION
Fresno County school bringing science text books to life with garden
Fresno elementary that serves students with severe disabilities opens first library in schools history
Twin teachers in Fresno County retire
Clovis Unified senior spent over 1,000 hours of his time giving back to others
More Education
Top Stories
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Fresno Police looking for suspect who broke into 16 Fresno City Code Enforcement cars
Atwater home owner asking for help after Drunk driver crashes into garage
Clovis PD cruiser involved in a crash
Fresno woman reunited with first responders who rescued her from domestic violence attack
Show More
Merced County inmate hospitalized after stabbing
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns the death of Kara, 40-year-old Asian elephant
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
Multiple Downtown Fresno streets shut down after suspect runs from police
More News
Top Video
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County school bringing science text books to life with garden
More Video