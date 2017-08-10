Fresno Unified School Board President facing backlash from LGBT community after insensitive comments

A school board meeting erupted into mayhem over School Board Trustee Brooke Ashjian's controversial LGBT comments."I apologize to our community who felt marginalized," said FUSD Trustee Valerie Davis.FUSD Trustee Christopher De La Certa said, "This is not reflective of our board."Two board members are calling out their colleague following outrage over Ashjian's interview with the Fresno Bee, suggesting that the sex-ED curriculum can sway kids into the LGBT community."Your job is not to teach my son to be ashamed of his family, or to teach other children to devalue people different from them," said Kevin Ayotte, parent.Ashjian apologized under fire, but insists that his words were misquoted."That's a crazy statement and if our teachers were that persuasive then we would be number one in the nation in reading, writing and arithmetic and we are not."But this comment is hardly the first time Ashjian has been questioned for making negative statements. Attorney Kenneth Mackie presented the board with three internet messages laced with derogatory messages toward the gay community and said Ashjian testified about those postings.We asked Ashjian if he ever made any anti-gay remarks in the past and he said, "Not that I'm aware of."Depositions show Ashjian admitting that he posted on a website called Ripoff Reports about Gay Fresno back in 2011 because he was angry. But he insists he doesn't remember what he wrote."One of my companies donated to Prop 8, they put me on a do not business list and it bothered me"Our reporter asked, "Did you do anything about it?"Ashjian answered, "Not that I remember, I have to go back and look."Other board members will now take a look at the deposition after Wednesday's meeting.The deposition states that those posts were traced back to Ashjian's laptop, but after the computer was ordered to be inspected it was reported stolen.------