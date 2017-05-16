EDUCATION

Fresno Unified school impresses state's top education leader

EMBED </>More Videos

The Phillip J. Patino School of Entrepreneurship is one the smallest schools in Fresno Unified, but the school that just opened back in 2015 is catching the attention of leaders in Sacramento. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The state's top education leader got a firsthand look at a unique high school right here in the Central Valley.

The Phillip J. Patino School of Entrepreneurship is one the smallest schools in Fresno Unified, but the school that just opened back in 2015 is catching the attention of leaders in Sacramento.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson took a tour of the 10th through 12th-grade school that's tailored to the business-minded students Tuesday afternoon.

"It is the best that I have ever seen in the state in terms of an entrepreneurial approach," he said. "Getting the students involved in teamwork, in investment plans, figuring out market shares and targeting their audience; it's smart."

Torlakson learned about the entrepreneurship program when met Patino school principal Brett Taylor at an education conference. The school applies subjects like English and science to concepts of business and marketing.

"Our goal is not to just have one class where you get to experience a career setting but every class is applying to what they want to be able to pursue in a business world," Taylor said.

The entrepreneurship high school relies on computers and laptops in the classroom.

Torlakson says students who go into the business world are going to need to know how to use the various types of education technology that will actually be business technology later on.

"Technology used well as a tool is a game changer," he said. "It is a wonderful way to help learning occur and students get to work on the equipment they are going to work on in the real world."

Torlakson plans to show the idea of Patino to leaders to Sacramento and hopes to expand it statewide.

The school will add 150 10th grade students next year, and it will also have its first graduating class.
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno unified school districtFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Valley Children's teams up with the American Heart Association to give kids lifesaving skills
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving
Graduation conflict: Mom, son get degrees at same time
More education
EDUCATION
Valley Children's teams up with the American Heart Association to give kids lifesaving skills
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving
Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University
More Education
Top Stories
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
Sacramento man accused of stealing nearly $1 million in bees
Mourning Merced family asks thief to return mementos of veteran father who died this weekend
CHP officers testify in preliminary hearing of woman accused of causing deadly DUI crash near Tulare
Mayor Lee Brand outlines long-term vision for Fresno
Stanley Pipes delivers bizarre, third-person account of fiancee's murder in court
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
Show More
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
Small plane crashes near Firebaugh
VIDEO: Daredevils climb to top of Golden Gate Bridge
Visalia man is under arrest for causing a deadly crash, authorities say
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
More News
Top Video
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
Fresno's finest honored during award ceremony
Mourning Merced family asks thief to return mementos of veteran father who died this weekend
Mayor Lee Brand outlines long-term vision for Fresno
More Video