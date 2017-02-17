FRESNO

Fresno Unified's new interim superintendent speaks

Fresno Unified trustees appointed acting Superintendent Bob Nelson to the interim job and Thursday afternoon Action News sat down with him about what's next in the process. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Unified trustees appointed acting Superintendent Bob Nelson to the interim job Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon Action News sat down with him about what's next in the process.

Nelson said he is serving as the interim superintendent to give the school board time to conduct a national search.

Its been less than one month since board members fired long-time Superintendent Michael Hanson.

Nelson believes the focus of the school district will remain the same regardless of who is in charge.

"To have a wide range of opportunities after graduation is the single most important driver, right, anybody's individual interests as it relates to that is secondary and make sure that is the core mission of the organization. That we're pushing all of our kids through and helping them find success and that they have something to do productively so that they can live a life outside of school which is, you know, so they can have a life of their own and have their own business schedule. If we can make that happen that's the priority."

Nelson has worked for the school district for 23 years. He's been a teacher, vice principal, principal, and also has experience in senior leadership.
