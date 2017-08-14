EDUCATION

Fresno USD, Fresno City College, several other school districts to begin classes

EMBED </>More Videos

Several school districts are opening their doors for eager students this morning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several school districts are opening their doors for eager students this morning, including Fresno Unified, Mendota Unified, Corcoran Unified, Madera Unified, Clovis Community, and Reedley College.

Bullard High School was one of several schools within the district that underwent major renovations. The Northwest Fresno campus will have a new administration building and an expanded library with a new career and counselling center. There will also be 40 new classrooms with state-of-the-art technology.

More than two dozen portable classrooms were removed at Bullard High. Most of the construction will be done when students return to campus on monday, but crews are still working on a new student parking lot.

The Fresno Unified School District will again offer breakfast and lunch at no charge to all students. This year, a new app and interactive website is now available for parents and guardians to easily view information on school menus for breakfast and lunch each day. The app features an image and description of food items, as well as nutrition and allergen information.

The Fresno Police Department will also be closely monitoring those schools zones. It began last week when Central Unified went back to class.

During the first three days of school, officers issued 55 citations near various schools in that district. Fifteen of those were for speeding in a school zone while children were present. Police want to remind people to slow down in school zones during drop off and pick up times during the week. They also ask for drivers to not block school bus zones or impede the flow of traffic.

We'd love to see your photos as more school districts return to the classroom. All you need to do to share your pictures with us is use the hashtag #abc30insider when posting to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter!

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationback to schooleducationfresno city collegefresno unified school district
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
Fresno Unified board selects Bob Nelson as finalist in superintendent search
Fresno Unified board holds private meeting to decide future superintendent
Fresno Unified School Board President facing backlash from LGBT community after insensitive comments
More Education
Top Stories
Wildfire breaks out near Wawona
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Northwest Fresno canal
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing hikers from San Diego
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating hit and run that leaves woman dead near Millerton Lake
Rallies held in the Valley to stand up against the violence in Virginia
Police and SWAT surround Southeast Fresno home in early morning standoff
Show More
Driver killed in train crash, in Merced
Hanford Police searching for suspects who vandalized cars
One woman injured after gunfire tears through Northwest Fresno apartment
Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman with scissors in Southeast Fresno
Man dies after attempting to retrieve keys from storm drain in Lemoore
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing hikers from San Diego
Wildfire breaks out near Wawona
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
More Video