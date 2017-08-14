Fresno USD, Fresno City College, several other school districts to begin classes

Several school districts are opening their doors for eager students this morning, including Fresno Unified, Mendota Unified, Corcoran Unified, Madera Unified, Clovis Community, and Reedley College.Bullard High School was one of several schools within the district that underwent major renovations. The Northwest Fresno campus will have a new administration building and an expanded library with a new career and counselling center. There will also be 40 new classrooms with state-of-the-art technology.More than two dozen portable classrooms were removed at Bullard High. Most of the construction will be done when students return to campus on monday, but crews are still working on a new student parking lot.The Fresno Unified School District will again offer breakfast and lunch at no charge to all students. This year, a new app and interactive website is now available for parents and guardians to easily view information on school menus for breakfast and lunch each day. The app features an image and description of food items, as well as nutrition and allergen information.The Fresno Police Department will also be closely monitoring those schools zones. It began last week when Central Unified went back to class.During the first three days of school, officers issued 55 citations near various schools in that district. Fifteen of those were for speeding in a school zone while children were present. Police want to remind people to slow down in school zones during drop off and pick up times during the week. They also ask for drivers to not block school bus zones or impede the flow of traffic.