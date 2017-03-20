Fresno's Discovery Center gets a makeover

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --Over the last month, The Discovery Center has been getting a much needed makeover.
This is The Discovery Center's first phase of renovation. Visitors can expect new and updated exhibits, signage and lots more hands on opportunities to discover. Updates include the childrens museum, geology exhibit, dino dig and little farm.
This Saturday the Moms Club of Fresno is holding a a Cirque du Soleil themed fundraiser to show the public the new look and to raise money for phase two. Tickets are $35.
The Discovery Center will open to the public that Sunday.