EDUCATION

Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 113th birthday

EMBED </>More News Videos

We're celebrating Dr. Seuss with fun facts about him and his books that you may not have known. (CCG)

Theodor Seuss Geisel, known around the world as the beloved children's author Dr. Seuss, would have turned 113 years old Thursday. His birthday is now recognized as Read Across America Day, where children all over the country celebrate their love of reading and learning.


Today, we're celebrating Dr. Seuss with five facts about his life you may not have known.


1. Theodor Seuss Geisel says he adopted the pen name "Dr. Seuss" because he was saving his real name for the Great American Novel he intended to write one day.


2. Dr. Seuss was not a doctor. He briefly studied English literature at Oxford after graduating from Dartmouth, but instead became a cartoonist. In 1955, Dartmouth awarded him an honorary doctorate.


3. Only four of the 44 books Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated are written in prose.


4. Dr. Seuss wrote "The Cat in the Hat" because he was worried about children weren't learning to read. A publisher reportedly challenged him to "Write me a story that first-graders can't put down!"


5. Dr. Seuss has received two Oscars, two Emmys, a Peabody award and a Pulitzer Prize.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!
Related Topics:
educationchildrenbooksdistractionfeel good
Load Comments
EDUCATION
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
North Valley elementary schools hoping to win $20,000 grant
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
More Education
Top Stories
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Dow Jones soars after President Trump's address to congress, closes at 21,000 for first time ever
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Pothole riddled highways in Kings County becoming a concern to citizens and local officials
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
Show More
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
More News
Top Video
Dow Jones soars after President Trump's address to congress, closes at 21,000 for first time ever
Members of a non-profit animal rescue organization asking the city of Madera for help
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
More Video