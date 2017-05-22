FRESNO

Fundraising continues to save Saint Helen's School of Fresno from closing

EMBED </>More Videos

Students and their families in Fresno are fighting to save a Catholic school from shutting down at the end of this month. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Students and their families in Fresno are fighting to save a Catholic school from shutting down at the end of this month.

Saint Helen's School of Fresno is being forced to close its doors because of years of financial struggles. Dozens came out Sunday to enjoy wine and paint night at the school for additional donations as they try to inch closer to their goal.

"Through the gracious efforts of our community, we were able to put on this event," organizer Yolanda Castro said. "We're really excited to be here and happy that everyone came together to keep our school open."

Parents and supporters have raised more than $240,000 for the school since March 10. But another $340,000 is needed to meet the nearly $600,000 in debt dating back seven years.

If you weren't able to make it, the school is still taking donations online.
Related Topics:
educationfundraisercatholic schoolfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Towing companies unite to help family of Fresno driver killed in accident
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Northwest Fresno
Edison High School valedictorian Neng Thao dies in San Joaquin River drowning
18-year-old drowns while swimming at San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno
More fresno
EDUCATION
Fresno City providing live stream for friends and family who can't attend graduation
Children First: Finding Help and Hope; Suicide Prevention
English-learning students celebrate graduation from Merced CBET program
Former gang member gets Master's degree from Columbia
More Education
Top Stories
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
Edison High School valedictorian Neng Thao dies in San Joaquin River drowning
Trump administration approves $650M for Caltrain
Three arrested for Kings County bar fight
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Fugitive arrested in Fontana after allegedly holding teen captive
Flynn to decline Senate subpoena, take 5th Amendment
Show More
18-year-old drowns while swimming at San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Northwest Fresno
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Humpback whale stuck in Ventura Harbor Marina finds way out
Head-on crash along Highway 180 leaves man dead
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Edison High School valedictorian Neng Thao dies in San Joaquin River drowning
18-year-old drowns while swimming at San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
More Video