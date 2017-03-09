FRESNO

FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hundreds of community members packed the school boardroom and others crammed the hallways to urge board members to create a Safe Place District. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In a time of uncertainty for undocumented students 16-year-old Kieshaun White is taking a stand. The McLane High School student was one of dozens who spoke to the Fresno Unified School Board in support of a protective community.

"I feel from the heart that it's unfair how our young people are getting treated; because it's not our choice where they were born at it's not up to them where they're placed at in the world."

White was not alone-- hundreds of community members packed the school boardroom and others crammed the hallways to urge board members to create a Safe Place District.

"We had Boys and Men of Color, Women Empowered, Mi Familia Vota-- so this is really a group effort that so many of us came together because this was the right thing. This is what our students wanted," said Luis Ojeda, Fresno Building Healthy Communities.

Not one person voiced opposition to the proposal. So starting Wednesday ICE agents cannot enter district property unless required by law. Students won't be released to ICE agents, and the district won't release or ask about a student's immigration status.

Leaders at Fresno Unified School District say it is how they are keeping fear out of the classroom.

"The emotion just comes from that gut place of fear. The fear that our students have felt," said Claudia Cazares, Fresno Unified School Board Member. "This makes it a little clearer for our students that they have our support on this matter."

Students, who school board members say, are now protected inside the walls of school grounds.

The district will also work with community based organizations and work together to create a plan on how to best help the students.
Related Topics:
educationimmigrationfresno unified school districtfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Immigrant women held rally at Fresno City Hall for International Women's Day
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
More fresno
EDUCATION
Kerman High students receive hands-on lesson in farming
Big Creek Elementary kids receive hands-on biology lesson through fish
Report shows misuse of California money by state employees
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 113th birthday
More Education
Top Stories
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clovis Police look for necklace thief
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
3.7 earthquake strikes near Pinnacles National Park, USGS says
VIDEO: Pennsylvania daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
More News
Top Video
Clovis PD hosts seminar on Facebook to educate parents on how to keep kids safe on the internet
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Immigrant women held rally at Fresno City Hall for International Women's Day
More Video