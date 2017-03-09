FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families

In a time of uncertainty for undocumented students 16-year-old Kieshaun White is taking a stand. The McLane High School student was one of dozens who spoke to the Fresno Unified School Board in support of a protective community."I feel from the heart that it's unfair how our young people are getting treated; because it's not our choice where they were born at it's not up to them where they're placed at in the world."White was not alone-- hundreds of community members packed the school boardroom and others crammed the hallways to urge board members to create a Safe Place District."We had Boys and Men of Color, Women Empowered, Mi Familia Vota-- so this is really a group effort that so many of us came together because this was the right thing. This is what our students wanted," said Luis Ojeda, Fresno Building Healthy Communities.Not one person voiced opposition to the proposal. So starting Wednesday ICE agents cannot enter district property unless required by law. Students won't be released to ICE agents, and the district won't release or ask about a student's immigration status.Leaders at Fresno Unified School District say it is how they are keeping fear out of the classroom."The emotion just comes from that gut place of fear. The fear that our students have felt," said Claudia Cazares, Fresno Unified School Board Member. "This makes it a little clearer for our students that they have our support on this matter."Students, who school board members say, are now protected inside the walls of school grounds.The district will also work with community based organizations and work together to create a plan on how to best help the students.