14-year-old physics major is youngest to graduate from Texas Christian University

A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University. (Texas Christian University)

A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University.

Carson Huey-You was among more than 2,000 students getting degrees Saturday at the Fort Worth school founded in 1873. He started at TCU in 2013 when he was 11. He also has minors in Chinese and math.

Huey-You tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram his favorite thing about college has been getting to learn things he never thought about, things he never knew existed and things he might not even think about thinking about. He also says he's learned how to deal with "some real hard classes" and get over the disappointment of a poor score on a test.

The self-described "normal dude" wants to work on getting graduate degrees in quantum mechanics.
