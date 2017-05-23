KINGS COUNTY

Hanford student breaking barriers for her family

Keslee Green is wrapping up her last days at Hanford High before graduating; her next stop-- Utah State. (KFSN)

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
Keslee Green is wrapping up her last days at Hanford High before graduating; her next stop-- Utah State.

"I'm super excited for it, I'm also really worried and nervous about it but I can't wait.

It is a new achievement for the Green family-- Keslee will be the first in her family to go to college.

"I'm really excited to set an example for my brother and sister."

Keslee's mom is the athletic clerk at Hanford High and said it is a huge accomplishment for their family

"She is making everybody proud, her grandparents, her aunts and uncles, everybody is super proud of her because she's been so ambitious and so ready to do what the rest of us haven't done," said Kelli Green, mother.

The varsity swimmer and choir student also spent part of her senior year submitting more than 30 applications for scholarships and said she never really planned on having student loans. Instead, she relied on her grades to help her.

Keslee said she was one of 30 students in California to receive a scholarship from Edison, and in combination with a few others, she said her scholarships now total over $80,000.

"It's crazy, it's unbelievable, it's really not even real yet."

Keslee said she currently has a 4.05 GPA, but hopes it is even higher by the time she graduates.

The star student said she wants to major in wildlife science and biology, and said her dream is to work in the national parks, documenting wildlife and the environment.

"I'm so proud of her, she's so great," said Kelli.
