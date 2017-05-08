EDUCATION

High school students to showcase advanced technical skills at first CTE summit in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

This year, Fresno Unified has around 15 career pathways ranging from technical to traditional, and the CTE Summit plans on building on each of those. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Duncan Polytechnical High School takes hands-on to the next level. Within the last year, their welding courses has gone from virtual simulation to the real deal.

"We're welding, cutting, torching, grinding," sophmore Cristian Ventura said. "We're sanding, cutting on the iron worker - learning some things that can help us with many jobs."

While most 15-year-olds like playing with Snapchat filters, Ventura already has his business plan laid out for when he graduates.

"I plan on creating my own fencing company because there aren't many around here or in Fresno County," he said.

He's addressing a need in the community workforce, and it's only one of the agenda items on the first Career Technical Education Summit.

Community leaders will get to see first-hand at Duncan what students within the district learn. This year, Fresno Unified has around 15 career pathways ranging from technical to traditional. The CTE Summit plans on building on each of those.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our folks to come and see what's going on and to be able to give voice and feedback to the school system that Fresno Unified has and is developing and how it's meeting the demands of Fresno," Principal Jeremy Ward said.

The collaborative effort between Fresno Unified and the community will develop new ways to expand CTE programs. In addition to business and education leaders, student representatives will also provide feedback.

"We've been running student voice groups to get input from them over a period of time to hear what's working, what's not working for them," Sally Fowler with the district said.

The district's relationship with Fresno City College is helping pave the way to career readiness.

"We're building out dual enrollment courses so kids can earn college credit while they're in high school," she said.

The CTE Summit is Tuesday, May 9 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Duncan Polytechnical High School.
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
Officials hope adult learning academy will open doors for Madera County residents
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Sunnyside High School art project showcases campus diversity
More education
EDUCATION
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
Officials hope adult learning academy will open doors for Madera County residents
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
Fresno State Chancellor issues tobacco ban that will start in the fall
More Education
Top Stories
Body found in canal in Central Fresno
Highway 99 south partially reopened after crash involving multiple big rigs near Chowchilla
Visalia woman fighting to save pet from euthanization after being deemed 'viscious'
Sunnyside homeowner killed fiancée for financial reasons, prosecutors say
Suspect identified in Minkler deputy involved shooting
Experts warn of influx of pests and insects across Valley after wet winter
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
Show More
Officials hope adult learning academy will open doors for Madera County residents
Family of nine loses their home in North Fork fire
One killed, one injured in crash on Highway 41 and North Fork Road
4th of July fireworks show back on in Clovis
Stanford making 'scary path' safer
More News
Top Video
Visalia woman fighting to save pet from euthanization after being deemed 'viscious'
Sunnyside homeowner killed fiancée for financial reasons, prosecutors say
Officials hope adult learning academy will open doors for Madera County residents
Today's Top Stories
More Video