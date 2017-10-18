Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1893413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday.

Northern Michigan University is offering the first ever degree in marijuana studies.The university says the undergrad degree will focus on the biology, chemistry, financing and marketing of marijuana, but smoking or growing marijuana will no be a part of the curriculum.North Michigan believes the degree will fill a void after 29 states legalized medical marijuana and eight states made pot legal for recreational use.The program started this fall and the university says the interest is high, really high.