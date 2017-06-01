FRESNO

Hundreds of people at the Fresno Adult School are celebrating their graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

Moments before the graduation ceremony we found Gabriela Rudino, a mother of two originally from Mexico who never got a shot at high school. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Moments before the graduation ceremony we found Gabriela Rudino, a mother of two originally from Mexico who never got a shot at high school.

"Well I came, old-- when I was 21 so I couldn't go to high school."

Without an education Rudino said, there wasn't much opportunity and her inspiration to get her GED-- well, that came from tragedy.

"I was married just for two years, barely, and he went into accident."

Rudino's husband was a trucker and seven years ago he got paralyzed in a wreck.

"I'm his caregiver, he became a quadriplegic-- so I'm learning a lot, I like helping people."

Rudino passion to help became a passion to learn, so she turned to the Fresno Adult School.

"For me it's really important to study, to prepare, to help my son to success."

In this graduating class of 2017 there are close to 350 people-- all with different stories and obstacles in life. Some dropped out to work, some to raise kids; all ran into the same problem-- finding it hard to get a job without a high school education.

"I plan to have a career, not just a job, now when they ask me for my diploma, I can hand it to them," said Yolanda Juarez, graduate.

For Rudino this is the second step towards her ultimate goal. The first was taking the oath to become an American citizen last year. And her next step is Fresno City College where she will study to be a registered nurse.

"Good-- for me it's like, one dream could become more and more."

Like all the other graduates Rudino is living her dreams and setting an example for generations to come.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgraduationfresnogood newsFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Doctor determines Kori Muhammad incompetent to stand trial
A Valley couple's hobby creating jewelry dishes turns into full-fledged business
Autopsy reveals woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire victim of homicide
City of Fresno and Fresno Unified creating spaces for kids to swim during summer
More fresno
EDUCATION
Former students of Heald College may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation
Senior graduating from Golden West High school celebrating 13 years of perfect attendance
Fresno teachers to hold rally asking for more pay and better working conditions
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
More Education
Top Stories
Autopsy reveals woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire victim of homicide
Doctor determines Kori Muhammad incompetent to stand trial
Credit card breach at Chipotle impacting stores nationwide and in the Valley
Senator Feinstein visits Central Valley, criticizes President's decision to dump climate change policies
Philippine resort shooting suspect has killed himself, police say
City leaders in Chowchilla planning for future with major development project
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Show More
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Three day watering schedule begins in Fresno
Fresno Unified teachers say they are nowhere closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
More News
Top Video
Autopsy reveals woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire victim of homicide
Doctor determines Kori Muhammad incompetent to stand trial
Credit card breach at Chipotle impacting stores nationwide and in the Valley
Your Weekend
More Video