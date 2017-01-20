Inauguration part of lesson starting political discussions at Roosevelt High School

At Roosevelt High School's AP American Government class students listened closely and took notes as President Donald Trump took the oath of office and gave his inaugural speech."I did not like the lack of facts in what he was saying, he tends to just talk without backing up anything that he talks about," said Onyx Beytia, student."When he was saying that it needs to be about the people and how like it's not that our government should be controlling the people, it should be our people controlling the government and that our voice needs to be heard," said Julie Caudill, student.Teacher Craig Cleveland thought it was important for the students to witness the historic event. Especially in light of the President's controversy during his campaign."How did they perceive, what connections did they make, was there a moment of reflection-- you're a liar I don't believe what you're telling or Huh I didn't think you believed that way."The discussion itself, Cleveland said, is more important than President Trump's actual speech. Helping the students understand the presidential process, but develop their own opinions, as well."What's great about their voice is they have something they want to say they say it. I don't have to agree and not everyone will agree in this class but to give them the right to say it and to defend it is just the process of becoming something."The students had plenty to say and hopes for the future."I originally was not going to watch it, I'm glad that I did I'm very interested in politics," said Beytia."He can do positive things, we can move forward but I think it's going to take a lot of consideration to every person in the United States. Everyone is going to have to work together and support a common cause," said Graciela Gutierrez, student.Cleveland said the students were so engaged, he would not be surprised if there were a few future politicians in his class right now.