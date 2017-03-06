Kerman High students receive hands-on lesson in farming

Students at Kerman High School are reaping the benefits of their education and hard work with a student-grown farm.Cutting a perfect piece of cabbage takes hard work, and the high school students are a part of the school's garden project."This was my first time growing anything, and I honestly just had so much fun doing this," student Terry Barba said. "It really has been a blast."Ag students like Barba had a chance to choose to raise an animal or grow a plant and make some money."I'm like kind of broke right now so that would be nice," Barba exclaimed.Barba came to the plot every day after school, spending a couple hours every day picking weeds from his row. It's all for the chance to have a better product and more cash in his pocket. That's right, students will be able to make some money on the cabbage they grow.Instructor Johnny Lopes is overseeing the garden project. He spent weeks teaching kids in the classroom and then the real work began."And then we get here and we actually start talking about this is how we're planting," he said. "This is how we're irrigating, this is what to look for and they get to actually experience all those things as if they were out working in the field."Students have been a part of the process from start to finish - planting on day one to harvesting and now selling the cabbage at local market Garcia's."I've learned nothing is easy," student Auston Center said. "Even a simple plant takes a lot of work and care. Irrigation is so painful at times."Center says the process has taught him how tedious farming can for be. For a lot of these students, they now have an appreciate and passion for their growing crops.With winter harvest wrapping up, students will be moving onto their next venture - sweet corn. They'll be planting in a couple weeks and will harvest the sweet produce in mid-June. It'll be sold in the community or market.