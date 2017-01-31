FRESNO

Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson

EMBED </>More News Videos

School Board President Brooke Ashjian said he and the board majority did the right thing in voting to fire Superintendent Michael Hanson. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
School Board President Brooke Ashjian said he and the board majority did the right thing in voting to fire Superintendent Michael Hanson.

"I don't know that I am pleased with it, I think it is the best outcome for the students and the city."

In late December, Hanson announced he was going to resign in August, but Ashjian read an email Hanson sent out in which he seemed to go back on that pledge.

"And then on January second In fact, I did not resign my position in reality; nothing has changed in my job status at all."

Ashjian said the board was confused and tried to negotiate with Hanson.

"We were trying to reach a mutually acceptable resignation date, and that did not prove possible. So the board decided it was better for the kids and community to take this step and move forward."

After the Monday night vote Hanson said the board had not been communicating with him.

"Through a series of closed session meetings, or actions, I was not involved with the board; majority has decided to end our communications."

Hanson has retained an attorney and on Monday night said,

"I reserve all my rights at this time. It has been my honor to serve the community, the district, and the students-- all 74,000 of them. I believe my performance and contributions to this city and the district stand on themselves."

Hanson's term has been marred by an ongoing Federal Investigation into the awarding of school construction contracts.

Hanson will be temporarily replaced by his Chief of Staff Bob Nelson until a permanent replacement is found.

Hanson's termination is effective February 1st and the district will pay over $300,000 to buyout his contract, but Hanson must look for another job and any income he makes can be deducted from the buyout.
Related Topics:
educationfresno unified school districtfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fresno Unified board ousts superintendent Michael Hanson
FRESNO
Fresno City College to perform Mulan and the Battle on Black Mountain production in Arizona
Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in Southwest Fresno
Crews battle a house fire in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Unified board ousts superintendent Michael Hanson
More fresno
EDUCATION
Fog causes many local school districts to delay classes
SPONSORED: February 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
Bitwise hosts Fresno State career program for upcoming professionals
Fate of Fresno Unified Superintendent still up in the air
More Education
Top Stories
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
Fog causes many local school districts to delay classes
Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in Southwest Fresno
Fresno and Merced County sheriffs sound off on federal immigration enforcement order
Fresno County GOP leaders say Trump's immigration order a matter of national safety
Show More
Crews battle a house fire in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Unified board ousts superintendent Michael Hanson
Trump fires Justice Dept. head over executive order defiance
Trump Will Continue LGBTQ Worker Protection Order Signed by Obama
Visalia man who raped, tortured and murdered 3-year-old girl sent to death row
More News
Top Video
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
Fog causes many local school districts to delay classes
Clovis road flooding exactly as it's supposed to
More Video