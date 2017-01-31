Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson

School Board President Brooke Ashjian said he and the board majority did the right thing in voting to fire Superintendent Michael Hanson."I don't know that I am pleased with it, I think it is the best outcome for the students and the city."In late December, Hanson announced he was going to resign in August, but Ashjian read an email Hanson sent out in which he seemed to go back on that pledge."And then on January second In fact, I did not resign my position in reality; nothing has changed in my job status at all."Ashjian said the board was confused and tried to negotiate with Hanson."We were trying to reach a mutually acceptable resignation date, and that did not prove possible. So the board decided it was better for the kids and community to take this step and move forward."After the Monday night vote Hanson said the board had not been communicating with him."Through a series of closed session meetings, or actions, I was not involved with the board; majority has decided to end our communications."Hanson has retained an attorney and on Monday night said,"I reserve all my rights at this time. It has been my honor to serve the community, the district, and the students-- all 74,000 of them. I believe my performance and contributions to this city and the district stand on themselves."Hanson's term has been marred by an ongoing Federal Investigation into the awarding of school construction contracts.Hanson will be temporarily replaced by his Chief of Staff Bob Nelson until a permanent replacement is found.Hanson's termination is effective February 1st and the district will pay over $300,000 to buyout his contract, but Hanson must look for another job and any income he makes can be deducted from the buyout.