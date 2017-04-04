KINGS COUNTY

Lemoore High School making sure students are ready for the professional world

Not only are these high school seniors required to bring a portfolio, they are being evaluated on everything from professional appearance to maintaining eye contact. (KFSN)

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Lemoore seniors nervously waiting to enter their high school exit interviews, conducted by community volunteers they have never met before. Similar to how a professional job interview would go post-graduation.

"We are trying to help students prepare for a life of employment after school," said John Bengtson, interviewer.

It is a process Lemoore High School requires their students to participate in, and if you don't pass you don't get a diploma.

Principal Rodney Brumit said they have helped students prepare a portfolio with documents like cover letters, resumes, and thank you letters-- and says he wants students to be able to overcome these nerves when the time comes for a real interview.

"We set them up for success, we tell them exactly what to do, exactly what to wear, exactly what to put in their portfolio, because you want them to be super successful."

Not only are these high school seniors required to bring a portfolio, they are being evaluated on everything from professional appearance to maintaining eye contact.

Once the student completes the interview, they receive feedback and find out if they've passed

"I think my next interview is going to be a lot better and a lot more fun since I already had the experience with them," said Arnold Cabuhat, student.

The principal said if they do not pass the first round, they will have another opportunity. All in hopes this first-hand experience will help them after high school.

"We want to give them life skills that are going to enable them to interact well with an interviewer, to impress someone who has the power to give them a job," said Bengtson.
