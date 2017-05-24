Madera class project gets inspiration from world-renowned wax museum

Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum served as an inspiration for a Madera school's end-of-the-year project.With the push of a button, history came to life in Madera County. The cafeteria at Dixieland Elementary doubled as a living wax museum."Education doesn't have to be boring," teacher Melissa Flores explained.The 27 students from Flores' 4th-grade class spent their day breathing life into biographies. In attendance is everyone from President Ronald Reagan to San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence."They picked a person, made a biography, and they made a storyboard," Flores said.Add props, costumes and a lesson in reading and writing, and the kids are also introduced to public speaking."They have to be frozen as if they are a wax museum figure, and then when someone comes up and pushes the button, they have to give a speech as if they were that person," Flores said.The end-of-year project is inspired by Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum, and it introduced the entire school to their favorite actors, athletes and historical figures.Student Diego Altamirano loves impersonating the Terminator - so much so that he decided to base his project on him. But it turns out he learned an important lesson about hard work and dedication."He had three goals in life, and he accomplished all three goals," he said.