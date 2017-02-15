MADERA COUNTY

Madera Unified fires superintendent

(ABC30 Breaking News)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
In a unanimous vote Madera Unified's School Board has chosen to fire their Superintendent Edward González.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
