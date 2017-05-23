MERCED COUNTY

Merced school staff members kiss pigs for good cause

Staff members at Peterson Elementary in Merced are showing just how far they will go to support their students. (KFSN)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Staff members at Peterson Elementary in Merced are showing just how far they will go to support their students.

More than two dozen teachers, administrators, and other school employees kissed pigs that were brought to the campus from Generation X Farms in El Nido Tuesday.

The pig kissing stunt served as incentive for a fundraising effort by the student council and their classmates over the past two weeks. The kids collected money in piggy banks provided by Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union to buy PE equipment for their playground.

Staff members volunteered to kiss real pigs based on the number of piggy banks filled.

The students raised more than $600, and they loved every minute of their reward.
