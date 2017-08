EMBED >More News Videos More students across the Valley are waking up early as they get ready for their first day Back to School.

EMBED >More News Videos STEAM stands for Science Technology Engineering Art and Math, and it's an award-winning program in Merced City School District

More students across the Valley are waking up early as they get ready for their first day Back to School.A STEAM center was built just in time for kids to have access to it by the time they go back to school today. STEAM stands for Science Technology Engineering Art and Math, and it's an award-winning program in Merced City School District but has now become an entire learning center made up of a classroom and lab areas.