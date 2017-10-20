CHARTER SCHOOL

New charter school opens with the purpose of getting students straight into tech

Young people seeking a career in manufacturing or construction now have a new educational option. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A new charter school opens with the purpose of getting students straight into tech! They are taking applications right now, and the school makes it possible to finish high school and enter college as a junior.

Come August this empty lot will house a new career technical education charter school across from San Joaquin Memorial.

"We focus on two different pathways. We're going to be focused on advanced manufacturing and commercial construction," said campus director Jonathan Delano.

The charter school is now taking applications. 125 Freshmen will make up the first class.

This is the first county superintendent charter school. Resno County School Superintendent Jim Yovino told local leaders and community members Career Tech offers education with a purpose.

"This school will allow kids to either to go straight into industry and go to work or think about this, a kid finishes high school and enters college as a junior," said Yovino.

That is a possibility with dual enrollment through Fresno City College.

"We'll have a brand new facility that will be used by high school students during the day and the community members through Fresno City College will be having college classes here as well," said FCC President Carole Goldsmith.

The school will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

State bonds will fund much of the $6.5 million project and a generous donation from local almond grower Marvin Meyers helped seal the deal.

"I thought wow, that's something I've been thinking about for years of how you educate these young people so they can step out with hands-on and get jobs," said Meyers.

Kids can sign up for the new charter school online through the Fresno County Office of Education.

