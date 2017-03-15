New database letting parents see how their child's school or school district is performing academically

A dashboard allowing parents to see how their child's school or school district is performing can now be found on the California Department of Education website; just type in a school or district to reveal the details.The dashboard replaces the API, or Academic Performance Index, which provided test scores."This is an acknowledgement by the State Department of Education that kids are more than just a test score and schools are more than a test score," said Bob Nelson, Interim Superintendent.Five areas including English, math, suspension rate and English learners progress are color coded-- blue is highest and red is lowest.Fresno Unified drew high marks for its graduation rate and scored in the yellow in the four other areas."The advantage of this new data dashboard is it's a much more comprehensive look at the total health of a school or school district," said Nelson.Clovis Unified scored high, mostly blue and green, in four areas."Although the coloring system is nice maybe for the community, that doesn't really dive into the information that deeply, for us, we're still looking at really. Percentage of growth and percentage of students on grade level," said Norm Anderson, Clovis Unified.Clovis Unified's lone yellow score came in English learner progress.Parents can get a detailed look at the same student sub-group data administrators have access to."If we identify other groups that are in need, regardless of a color, then we're looking at action plans, intervention plans to really help them grow," said Anderson.Visalia Unified scored high, or blue, for its graduation rate and yellow in the other areas.The dashboard will eventually measure chronic absenteeism and college/career preparedness.