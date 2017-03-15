CALIFORNIA

New database letting parents see how their child's school or school district is performing academically

EMBED </>More News Videos

A dashboard allowing parents to see how their child's school or school district is performing can now be found on the California Department of Education website. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A dashboard allowing parents to see how their child's school or school district is performing can now be found on the California Department of Education website; just type in a school or district to reveal the details.

The dashboard replaces the API, or Academic Performance Index, which provided test scores.

"This is an acknowledgement by the State Department of Education that kids are more than just a test score and schools are more than a test score," said Bob Nelson, Interim Superintendent.

Five areas including English, math, suspension rate and English learners progress are color coded-- blue is highest and red is lowest.

Fresno Unified drew high marks for its graduation rate and scored in the yellow in the four other areas.

"The advantage of this new data dashboard is it's a much more comprehensive look at the total health of a school or school district," said Nelson.

Clovis Unified scored high, mostly blue and green, in four areas.

"Although the coloring system is nice maybe for the community, that doesn't really dive into the information that deeply, for us, we're still looking at really. Percentage of growth and percentage of students on grade level," said Norm Anderson, Clovis Unified.

Clovis Unified's lone yellow score came in English learner progress.

Parents can get a detailed look at the same student sub-group data administrators have access to.

"If we identify other groups that are in need, regardless of a color, then we're looking at action plans, intervention plans to really help them grow," said Anderson.

Visalia Unified scored high, or blue, for its graduation rate and yellow in the other areas.

The dashboard will eventually measure chronic absenteeism and college/career preparedness.

To see how your child school or school district rates click here.
Related Topics:
educationschoolcaliforniacalifornia department of education
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Royal Robbins, legendary Yosemite climber and clothing manufacturer, has died
Crews working to rescue sea lion trapped in Vacaville creek
Renovation work to begin on the Pismo Beach pier
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
More california
EDUCATION
Fresno State program helping veterans go back to school
School apologizes over slave auction poster assignment
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Science fans gather in Madera for robotics competition
More Education
Top Stories
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
Demand for downtown Visalia property is strong, including new residential project
MUST-SEE: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
Mosquito season starting early and so are the efforts in the Valley to stop bugs from biting
Religious articles, stolen from Bishop Ochoa, returned
Union Pacific partnering with Fresno Police to reduce number of train related injuries
Royal Robbins, legendary Yosemite climber and clothing manufacturer, has died
Show More
Judge in Hawaii puts revised federal travel ban on hold
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
Family suing Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Clovis PD over SWAT standoff
Car burglaries on the rise in Northeast Fresno
Valley music teacher admits sex crimes with girls under 14
More News
Top Video
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
Mosquito season starting early and so are the efforts in the Valley to stop bugs from biting
Local businesses finding a new place to run their operations in shared workspaces
Union Pacific partnering with Fresno Police to reduce number of train related injuries
More Video