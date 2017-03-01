North Valley elementary schools hoping to win $20,000 grant

Some North Valley elementary schools are hoping to win a $20,000 in grants but they need your vote.Givens Elementary in Merced would like to use the money to increase its library offerings and provide tutoring for students and parents.Franklin Elementary would like to use the money to create a computer lab.Both campuses would like to support a STEAM Program, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.Givens and Franklin are each eligible for $10,000 through the grants from Scholar Share.