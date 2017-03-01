MERCED COUNTY

North Valley elementary schools hoping to win $20,000 grant

EMBED </>More News Videos

Some North Valley elementary schools are hoping to win a $20,000 in grants but they need your vote. (KFSN)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some North Valley elementary schools are hoping to win a $20,000 in grants but they need your vote.

Givens Elementary in Merced would like to use the money to increase its library offerings and provide tutoring for students and parents.

Franklin Elementary would like to use the money to create a computer lab.

Both campuses would like to support a STEAM Program, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

Givens and Franklin are each eligible for $10,000 through the grants from Scholar Share.

You can vote every day through March 24th here.
Related Topics:
educationgrantcontestsmercedmerced countyschoolMerced
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Cameras capture burglars raiding the only Planada pharmacy for cough syrup
Merced Irrigation District taking precautions as Lake McClure nears capacity
House boats relocated from Merced County reservoir as precaution
Merced County and state leaders survey swollen rivers to identify infrastructure needs
More merced county
EDUCATION
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
SPONSORED: March 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
8th grader wins Tulare County spelling bee for third year, moves on to nationals
More Education
Top Stories
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
Show More
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
Nowhere to go for Fresno County sexually violent predator
Local political leaders react after President Trump addresses Congress for first time
Some farmers in Fresno County given 100-percent water allocation, others still waiting to find out
FULL TEXT: Trump's joint address to Congress
More News
Top Video
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
30th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake kicking off at bowling lanes across the Valley
Healthy from the inside, out
More Video