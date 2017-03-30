FRESNO

Over 1,000 high school students participated in a career skills challenge day at Fresno City College

Over 1,300 high school students put their talents to the test in over 40 different competitions for a Career Skills Challenge Day at Fresno City College.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Over 1,300 high school students put their talents to the test in over 40 different competitions for a Career Skills Challenge Day at Fresno City College.

"It's kind of like the Olympics," said Valerie Vuicich, CTE/ROP Administrator.

College teachers and students judged the high schoolers skills in hopes of preparing them not only for college, but a career.

"This gives kids the chance to meet with other kids that have the same interest they do and sort of pit, themselves against and kind of gauge how well their skills are compared to other folks. So a little more similar to what it's going to be like for them when they go out into the work world," said Vuicich.

Categories ranged from floral design and construction to culinary, where salad prep competitors crafted their culinary skills and were scored on everything from safety and sanitation, to taste and presentation

"This is the first time they've really put themselves out there, had other people, especially strangers, judge their work, but if you think about the food service industry that's what you're doing every day," said Jonathan Davey, FCC culinary instructor.

From restaurant reality, to robotics; the Center for Advanced Research and Technology team spent about five weeks building their bot for the competition.

CART was announced the winning school, taking home the grand championship trophy Thursday.

Career technical education hopes this event introduces competitors to real college and career experiences.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
