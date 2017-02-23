Parents and teachers ask FUSD school board members to make schools safe havens for undocumented students

A room full of students and parents clutching paper hearts pleaded to a row of trustees Wednesday."I think we have a moral, a human obligation."Saying the future of so many kids depends on a single vote.One community member said, "You have to think about those students how they are going to perform academically if they have these kinds of concerns, this stress."Friends of undocumented families say fear has been on the rise since the election. President Trump's executive order heightened concerns of deportation, so advocates are asking for Fresno Unified to step up and become a safe haven."I agree with the rest. Criminals can go, but the majority of them don't have kids in school."Already several districts across the state have adopted similar resolutions that protect student records and prevent immigration officials from stepping on campuses.Board President Brooke Ashjian does not believe the district should meddle with immigration issues and was ambiguous when asked how he would vote."It's on the agenda for March 8th and I think you're going to have to come and see."But other trustees were more open to talking-- Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas is working with several other members to draft a resolution."It's reaffirming our commitment, that we are standing with our students, that we care about them, that we are there to support them with resources we have available to make sure that our kids are successful."Supporters said they hope the resolution shields kids in the classroom from a hot political issue outside school grounds.Three board members are currently working on the resolution and it will be presented at the next meeting in March.