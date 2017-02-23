FRESNO

Parents and teachers ask FUSD school board members to make schools safe havens for undocumented students

EMBED </>More News Videos

A room full of students and parents clutching paper hearts pleaded to a row of trustees Wednesday. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A room full of students and parents clutching paper hearts pleaded to a row of trustees Wednesday.

"I think we have a moral, a human obligation."

Saying the future of so many kids depends on a single vote.

One community member said, "You have to think about those students how they are going to perform academically if they have these kinds of concerns, this stress."

Friends of undocumented families say fear has been on the rise since the election. President Trump's executive order heightened concerns of deportation, so advocates are asking for Fresno Unified to step up and become a safe haven.

"I agree with the rest. Criminals can go, but the majority of them don't have kids in school."

Already several districts across the state have adopted similar resolutions that protect student records and prevent immigration officials from stepping on campuses.

Board President Brooke Ashjian does not believe the district should meddle with immigration issues and was ambiguous when asked how he would vote.

"It's on the agenda for March 8th and I think you're going to have to come and see."

But other trustees were more open to talking-- Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas is working with several other members to draft a resolution.

"It's reaffirming our commitment, that we are standing with our students, that we care about them, that we are there to support them with resources we have available to make sure that our kids are successful."

Supporters said they hope the resolution shields kids in the classroom from a hot political issue outside school grounds.

Three board members are currently working on the resolution and it will be presented at the next meeting in March.
Related Topics:
educationfresno unified school districtimmigrationfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno police looking for suspect who used hammer to rob liquor store
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
Weather revealing states lack of funding for road maintenance
Tax credits you can take advantage of on both your federal and state taxes
More fresno
EDUCATION
8th grader wins Tulare County spelling bee for third year, moves on to nationals
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police
Valley's brightest kids meet at Fresno State for Science Bowl
Fresno Unified's new interim superintendent speaks
More Education
Top Stories
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
Fresno police looking for suspect who used hammer to rob liquor store
Clovis police looking for suspects who robbed janitor at elementary school
Delhi student's pig found tortured and hanged on the school campus
San Jose residents question emergency response to floods
Conditions remain too dangerous for vehicle travel on Highway 41 near Fish Camp
HPD: Teen takes bullet for mom in Subway robbery
Show More
Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance
Fresno County proclaims a local emergency due to a stressed water system
Commercial flights are no longer landing in Visalia
With goal of eliminating theft, Tulare County Walnut ordinance could soon change
5 stabbed in a brawl after a party in Caruthers
More News
Top Video
Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno
Fresno police looking for suspect who used hammer to rob liquor store
Delhi student's pig found tortured and hanged on the school campus
Clovis police looking for suspects who robbed janitor at elementary school
More Video