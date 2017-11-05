TUITION

Paying in-state tuition, it pays to establish residency

EMBED </>More Videos

It is never too early to start planning for college for your kid or for yourself. But choosing an out-of-state school can leave you (KFSN)

By
It is never too early to start planning for college for your kid or for yourself. But choosing an out-of-state school can leave you out of money.

"I feel great going to Binghamton, for the education I'm getting for the money that I'm paying them," said student,

Francesco Scioscia.

Students at in-state public colleges and universities save an average of almost $24,000 a year, compared with their peers at private institutions. But crossing state lines can more than double the cost of tuition, even for a public college. Consumer Reports says that under certain circumstances, you may be able to pay the in-state price.

Consumer Reports Money Editor, Donna Rosato said, "A number of states are welcoming students who want to stay and work after college. It can be significant savings to pay in-state tuition, but it's not always easy to do."

One key is to establish residency. The rules vary by state, but some basic guidelines apply.

First, move as early as possible. Most schools require that you live in-state for a full year before you enroll in school, to qualify as an in-state student.

Expect to provide proof of residency. Things like tax returns, property records and an in-state driver's license all can help make your case.

It is also important to cut financial ties to your original, home state. Which could be a deal breaker for many college students, who are often claimed as dependents by their parents.

"Establishing residency isn't a game and schools enforce their rules rigorously. You have to really be in it for the right reasons," said Rosato.

It may be the most cost-effective move you'll ever make.

Consumer Reports says you should also be on the lookout for exceptions. Some colleges and universities may let you establish residency while you are in school, even if you start out with out-of-state status.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationtuitioncollegeconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TUITION
Governor Jerry Brown signs bill to make 1st year of community college free
UC Merced dorms among costliest in UC system, report says
Nicki Minaj offers to help fans pay college expenses
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
More tuition
EDUCATION
Fresno Unified is preparing for a possible teacher's strike
Fresno business focusing on STEM pathways for children
State of Education Luncheon Raises 35k for Scholarships
President of the Philippines sends student a special message
More Education
Top Stories
Woman killed, man injured in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church
Gunman opens fire in church near San Antonio, killing 26 people
Man arrested in Southeast Fresno with an assault rifle
Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in Northwest Fresno
Texas Police Officer was killed during traffic stop
Texas church mass shooter identified
Gang members are in custody after being found with a stolen vehicle
26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history
Show More
Orange County police officer pulls driver from burning car
Officials say a suspect shot several people in cars on a highway in Austin
New York City Marathon is upping its security for Sunday's race
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
More News
Top Video
Fresno State beats BYU, becomes bowl eligible
Texas Police Officer was killed during traffic stop
26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history
Gang members are in custody after being found with a stolen vehicle
More Video