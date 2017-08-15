FRESNO COUNTY

Rally held to welcome back Clovis Unified staff

With all the excitement of a Friday pep rally Clovis Unified welcomed employees back Tuesday morning to celebrate the new school year. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
With all the excitement of a Friday pep rally Clovis Unified welcomed employees back Tuesday morning to celebrate the new school year.

"It's the pep rally for the grownups, so it is loud, it is proud, you have lots of flashing lights and signs and lots and lots cheers," said CUSD Chief Communication Officer Kelly Avants.

At the rally teachers and staff wore school spirit T-shirts as they get set to welcome back tens of thousands students on Monday. This year's theme was "Be the Difference."

"We feel like it's a core part of who we are. We're a team, even though now we're 43,000 students, almost 6,000 employees, were one team and that's what this morning is really all about," said Avants.

The annual back to school event also featured new Superintendent Dr. Eimear O'Farrell.

"Every single person in this room has the power to make a difference in our students."

For many in attendance it was their first time hearing her speak.

"She grew up in Ireland but is a very firm transplant to the Central Valley and is very much an advocate of fair break for every kid. A big part of her focus is keeping that system moving forward and growing," said Avants.
