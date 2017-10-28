Sanger Superintendent's request for early contract termination is still undecided

Hours after negotiating the Sanger Unified School District announced they have not made a final decision regarding the superintendent terminating his contract but say a tentative agreement was reached to change the terms of his contract to end two years early on June 30th of next year.No answers came from the Sanger Unified School District Friday night regarding why Superintendent Matthew Navo wants to terminate his contract with the district--which is not supposed to end until June of 2020.But emotional faculty and parents showed up to tell Navo how much he means to them, and their kids."He's always done so great at having personal relationships you feel like he knows your kid, he knows your family, when my son had surgery he came and asked how he was doing," said Randra Ratzlaff.Some with tears streaming down their faces--hoping they could change his mind as an emotional Navo listened."I would like to thank you for your years of hard work I've known him since he was my Vice Principal at Sanger High and I can say without a doubt he has left a mark on this district working hard to improve our schools we know all you do for us and we don't know what we would do without you."After parents spoke the meeting closed session, where behind closed doors the district discussed negotiations in changing Navo's contract to release him early from it.The school board president says Navo is making the choice to leave early because he feels like it is what is best for him and his family, but the board would not say why he feels that way, or what led him to this point."He's been an outstanding superintendent were in full support of and trust in him he's given his all and he feels that this is the time that he needs to divert his attention to better support his family," said Board President, Marcy Masumoto.The school board says because all contract changes have to be made in open session, they will be having another meeting to discuss the changes on November 14th.