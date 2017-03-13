EDUCATION

New Jersey school apologizes over slave auction poster assignment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nina Pineda has the story from South Orange.

By
SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey --
Posters for slave auctions created by fifth-graders have been removed from the wall of a New Jersey elementary school hallway after some parents questioned the assignment.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District is planning a community meeting to discuss whether the assignment -- which asked to students to draw "examples of an event that would occur during (your) assigned colonial time period, including a poster for a lecture, speech, protest or slave auction" -- is appropriate for fifth-graders.

Superintendent John Ramos said in a note to parents that the project at South Mountain Elementary School is part of a larger Colonial America unit that's been used for 10 years.

One poster listed the names of available slaves, who included 12-year-old Anne, described as "a fine housegirl." Another poster says, "All slaves raised on the plantation of John Carter," and specifies that only cash is accepted.

The posters were called into question after they were observed hanging in the hallway during parent-teacher conferences.

Reaction was mixed.

"That's crazy, and I don't think they should've done that," parent Glenn Conover said. "That's disrespectful, first of all, to any of the black kids in the school."

Others point to a dark period in American history that needs to be taught.

"It's part of history, of course," caregiver Andrea Espinoza said. "It happened. I think it's good that they know.

Ramos said the projects should have been accompanied by an explanation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Related Topics:
educationeducationSouth Orange
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Science fans gather in Madera for robotics competition
Texas mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
Merced County schools hope new water fountains improve access to safe drinking water
More Education
Top Stories
Two toddlers found roaming on Shaw Avenue in Northeast Fresno
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
Multiple vehicle crash causing major delays on SB HWY 99 in Fresno
Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Family of I-80 shooting victim says he was a hero
LASD sergeant with leukemia finds bone marrow match
Show More
Democrat: Trump 'enthusiastic' about call for Medicare to negotiate drug prices
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Coalinga mayor says city real estate booming after commercial cannabis growing approved
Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
More Video