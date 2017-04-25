U.S. & WORLD

Schools offering traditional classes to students recovering from addiction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Reading, writing, and arithmetic-- and now some schools are adding another "R"-- recovery.

Each year, more than 300,000 US teenagers get treatment for addiction. Students at Hope Academy in Indianapolis have abused drugs and alcohol, even heroin-- most have been through rehab. But instead of returning to old habits at their former high schools many are going to special recovery schools like "Hope".

The school offers traditional classes to students committed to staying clean. Researchers say young recovering addicts do better at places that use peer communities to support sobriety.

Interest in recovery schools is growing because of the deadly opioid epidemic. Currently, there are only about three dozen recovery schools in the US-- eight of them are located in California.

- Phoenix Academy Charter School - San Rafael CA

- Thoreau High School - Woodland Hills CA

- Amarosa Academy - Santa Rosa CA

- Headwaters Academy - Petaluma CA

- Newport Academy Day School - Costa Mesa CA

- Action Academy - Newhall CA

- Visions Day School - Los Angeles CA

- YES (Youth Experiencing Success) Clean & Sober School - Santa Cruz CA

More information and a complete list of schools click here.
Related Topics:
educationaddictionu.s. & worldhigh school
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
California judge blocks President Trump order on sanctuary city
Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart
2 found guilty in 1st trial over Cliven Bundy standoff in Nevada
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Children First: Finding Help and Hope; Suicide Prevention
High school students get college head start thanks to Fresno State's Journey to Success
California Ag secretary welcomes thousands of students at FFA State Conference
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
More Education
Top Stories
California judge blocks President Trump order on sanctuary city
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
Ricky Reynolds admits to selling marijuana in former Fresno Police Deputy Chief Keith Foster case
19-year-old suspect accused of killing 83-year-old woman in Tulare County
1-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction by armed father in Rancho Cucamonga
Man rushed to the hospital after Central Fresno shooting
Clovis 4th of July festival canceled in 2017
Show More
Scores of roosters rescued after deputies bust Kerman cockfighting ring
Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
2 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide in Merced County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos