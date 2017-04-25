Schools offering traditional classes to students recovering from addiction

Reading, writing, and arithmetic-- and now some schools are adding another "R"-- recovery.Each year, more than 300,000 US teenagers get treatment for addiction. Students at Hope Academy in Indianapolis have abused drugs and alcohol, even heroin-- most have been through rehab. But instead of returning to old habits at their former high schools many are going to special recovery schools like "Hope".The school offers traditional classes to students committed to staying clean. Researchers say young recovering addicts do better at places that use peer communities to support sobriety.Interest in recovery schools is growing because of the deadly opioid epidemic. Currently, there are only about three dozen recovery schools in the US-- eight of them are located in California.