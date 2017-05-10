FRESNO COUNTY

Selma High School students get lesson in renewable energy

The roof of a home in Selma is the classroom of the day for some Selma High School students.

By
SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The roof of a home in Selma is the classroom of the day for some Selma High School students.

"It's pretty hard work. It takes up a lot of time and it's pretty hot out here," said Roman Roque, Selma High student.

Roque is one of the students in the ROP program at Selma High learning about how to install an entire solar system. The students learned about the solar industry first in the classroom from non-profit solar installer Grid Alternatives.

"It's a program that's designed to help high school students gain skills that will help them as they go into the world. So today they're out on our install on our rooftop working with real tools and real equipment to help install the solar system," said Karina Gonzalez, Grid Alternatives Workforce Development Director.

ROP instructor Daniel Morales teaches everything from drafting to construction and more.

"Definitely, not everyone is going to be a doctor. Not every doctor is going to want to come out and fix your air conditioner, your car, a whole in the wall. We definitely need people with career skills that know what they're doing."

Morales said technical careers are growing and encourages students to find their path.

"They can make more than me and I have a degree, and so there's definitely money in there. There's benefits there's pension."

Grid Alternatives works with other local high schools with their solar futures program. They said students can use this experience to help them get jobs in the future.

"The youth of our generation are going to be able to shape the world and so we just want to be a part of it. The solar industry is growing and there's room for everybody who wants to get involved," said Gonzalez.

This is the first year Grid Alternatives and Selma High have teamed up for solar learning. They're hoping to keep the program powered next year.
