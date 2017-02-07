EDUCATION

Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence breaks 50-50 tie

(Carolyn Kaster)

By MARIA DANILOVA and ERICA WERNER
By MARIA DANILOVA and ERICA WERNER --
The Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to vote to derail DeVos' nomination. Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools. DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos' focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

In an earlier tweet, President Donald Trump wrote "Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"

DeVos, a wealthy Republican donor and longtime school choice advocate, has emerged as one of Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks. Labor unions have bitterly contested DeVos' nomination, fearing that she will undermine public education by promoting charter schools and publicly funded voucher programs for private schools.

Trump stood behind his nominee, accusing Democrats of fighting progress and change.

"Senate Dems protest to keep the failed status quo," Trump tweeted Tuesday before the vote. "Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"
Related Topics:
educationPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Academic decathlon win showcases University High School's history of success
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
UC Berkeley protest being used as lesson for high school students in Fresno
More Education
Top Stories
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Prime suspect in murder of Fresno mom arrested in SoCal after high-speed chase
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Fresno family escapes house fire
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
Police urge parents to be cautious after Fresno baby may have accidentally suffocated
Show More
Alleged drunk driver plows into Visalia bus stop, Mexican restaurant
Trump says media 'doesn't want to report' extremist attacks
CA Attorney General denounces travel ban at Fresno State meeting
Los Banos family grateful for community support after being stranded by travel ban
Cleaning crews busy across Fresno and Clovis after storms
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos