FRESNO

Southeast Fresno 5th grader proves she is one of Fresno Unified's top spellers

EMBED </>More News Videos

Close to 60 students were whittled down to just one at Tuesday's Fresno Unified Spelling Bee. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Close to 60 students were whittled down to just one at Tuesday's Fresno Unified Spelling Bee.

The top spellers from 19 of the district's campuses were represented at the morning's competition at Sunnyside High School.

For four rounds, ABC30's Veronica Miracle had the tough task of serving as the Spell Master.

One by one, the fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students took their turn at the podium. A few took their time and one even dropped the mic before providing his answer.

Students who spelled their words incorrectly were eliminated immediately.

In the end, Charleen Her from Storey Elementary won by spelling the word malleable correctly. She and Sonia Hugues from Fremont Elementary will move on to the Fresno County spell off at Fresno State next month. From there, the top three champions will move on to the state competition in Stockton in May.
Related Topics:
educationfresno unified school districtfresnoschoolgood newsFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno family escapes house fire
Police urge parents to be cautious after Fresno baby may have accidentally suffocated
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
More fresno
EDUCATION
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence breaks 50-50 tie
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Academic decathlon win showcases University High School's history of success
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
More Education
Top Stories
2 yurts washed away by floodwaters, crash into bridge in Oakhurst
Downpour causes problems in Mariposa and thousands in damage
Los Banos man talks after him and his daughter get stuck in east Africa due to temporary travel ban
Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork
California's new Attorney General visits South Valley to talk immigration
Fire destroys historic department store in Firebaugh
Oral arguments over President Trump's travel ban
Show More
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence breaks 50-50 tie
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Prime suspect in murder of Fresno mom arrested in SoCal after high-speed chase
More News
Top Video
Los Banos man talks after him and his daughter get stuck in east Africa due to temporary travel ban
Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork
Fresno County grower sees big opportunity in all the excess rain
California's new Attorney General visits South Valley to talk immigration
More Video