Teacher gives fake "spelling test" as April Fools' prank

April Fools' Day is a day to play practical jokes on your friends and loved ones.Since April 1 falls on a Saturday this year, one fourth-grade teacher decided to prank his students a few days early during the school week.An elementary school teacher in Michigan announced a pop "spelling test" Wednesday afternoon.Joey Dombrowski included fake words "blorskee", "tangeteen" and "speeku" complete with some silent letters in the end.Here's the complete April Fools' Day spelling test:Blorskee: "I lost my blorskee at a carnival."Tangateen: "I eat my spaghetti with a tangateen."Speekuzslmn: "Look, there's a speekuzslmn."Wazamata: "Students said they were sick, I said, 'Wazamata with you?'"Slipert: "Be careful when you're sleeping, there might be a slipert in your house."Chchch: "The horse was angry so I said chchch."Rol-aska-tox: "Rol-aska-tox was surprised when jinx took the crown."Speenuch: "My favourite food is speenuch and artichoke dip."Shabolaskp: "Be careful that you do not catch shabolaskp."GÜRRR: "My friend told me a secret and I said GÜRRR."The students were dumbfounded until they realized it was all a big joke.