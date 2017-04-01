EDUCATION

Teacher gives fake "spelling test" as April Fools' prank

This 4th grade teacher got one over on his elementary students with a fake spelling test.

ROYAL OAK, Michigan --
April Fools' Day is a day to play practical jokes on your friends and loved ones.

Since April 1 falls on a Saturday this year, one fourth-grade teacher decided to prank his students a few days early during the school week.

An elementary school teacher in Michigan announced a pop "spelling test" Wednesday afternoon.

Joey Dombrowski included fake words "blorskee", "tangeteen" and "speeku" complete with some silent letters in the end.

Here's the complete April Fools' Day spelling test:
Blorskee: "I lost my blorskee at a carnival."
Tangateen: "I eat my spaghetti with a tangateen."
Speekuzslmn: "Look, there's a speekuzslmn."
Wazamata: "Students said they were sick, I said, 'Wazamata with you?'"
Slipert: "Be careful when you're sleeping, there might be a slipert in your house."
Chchch: "The horse was angry so I said chchch."
Rol-aska-tox: "Rol-aska-tox was surprised when jinx took the crown."
Speenuch: "My favourite food is speenuch and artichoke dip."
Shabolaskp: "Be careful that you do not catch shabolaskp."
GÜRRR: "My friend told me a secret and I said GÜRRR."

The students were dumbfounded until they realized it was all a big joke.

