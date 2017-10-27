The farm fresh movement has now taken over one Visalia high school

The Lively green, oranges, and bold colors of vegetables and fruits fill the boxes waiting for customers at the newly opened Farm Fresh Store at VTEC High School in Visalia.VTEC Principal Vicki Porter said, "It's kind of exciting that it hit the right time for our academy because people want fresh food, they want to know where it comes from."Student employees do not have to go far to get farm fresh eggs. Right on campus, students have built a chicken coop and care for these animals and their eggs."I wash them, I collect them, we dry them off, of course, put them in the carton and set them out for sale," said VTEC student Jeremy Gomez.The food is grown right on campus and students are a part of the process from seed to harvest at the Visalia Technical Early College High School."We actually get to go out to the field during class, get all dirty and learn things we normally don't get to inside a normal plant biology class. We get to work first hand," said Tony Rosas, a VTEC student.Rosas works in the store and even grows plants. He also hand makes pots to sell and said he can't believe his creations are ending up in someone's home."It's very exciting because they choose me."Not only is the store student designed, it is student-run.Store Manager Kallen Henry said, "I like working here because it's something I can be involved in, I'm doing something productive, it's like being in the real world as a student. So I get pre-training before I go into the real world."You can pick up fresh eggs, produce, and plants here at the farm store. They also showcase other local products made in the Valley.The VTEC Farm Store is open 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. All proceeds go back to helping students farm and learn.