Thousands of student to attend Farm and Nutrition Day at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds

Valley students from 15 school districts are spending the day learning about where their food comes from.More than 4,000 third-grade students, teachers and chaperones from throughout Fresno County will participate in the 12th annual Farm and Nutrition Day at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds.The one-day, interactive educational experience is sponsored by Fresno County Farm Bureau and The Big Fresno Fair. Attendees will have the opportunity to take part in more than 50 demonstrations and booths, which focus on how food is produced, the diversity of Fresno County agriculture and nutritional information. Participants will learn about the abundant agricultural industry in Fresno County, agricultural career opportunities and how to make healthy food choices.Fresno County is one of the nation's top agricultural counties, producing more than 400 commercial crops annually, totaling more than $6.61 billion in gross production value in 2015. The 4,000 participants at the 2017 Farm & Nutrition Day are from 38 different schools located in 15 school districts from across Fresno County.