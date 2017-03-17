AGRICULTURE

Thousands of student to attend Farm and Nutrition Day at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds

EMBED </>More News Videos

Valley students from 15 school districts are spending the day learning about where their food comes from. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Valley students from 15 school districts are spending the day learning about where their food comes from.

More than 4,000 third-grade students, teachers and chaperones from throughout Fresno County will participate in the 12th annual Farm and Nutrition Day at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds.
EMBED More News Videos

Valley students from 15 school districts are spending the day learning about where their food comes from.



The one-day, interactive educational experience is sponsored by Fresno County Farm Bureau and The Big Fresno Fair. Attendees will have the opportunity to take part in more than 50 demonstrations and booths, which focus on how food is produced, the diversity of Fresno County agriculture and nutritional information. Participants will learn about the abundant agricultural industry in Fresno County, agricultural career opportunities and how to make healthy food choices.

Fresno County is one of the nation's top agricultural counties, producing more than 400 commercial crops annually, totaling more than $6.61 billion in gross production value in 2015. The 4,000 participants at the 2017 Farm & Nutrition Day are from 38 different schools located in 15 school districts from across Fresno County.
Related Topics:
educationagricultureag reportag watcheducationFresno - Southeast
Load Comments
AGRICULTURE
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
Drought outlook improves but subsidence issues persist in places like Corcoran
Walnut theft prevention ordinance moves forward in Tulare Co
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
More agriculture
EDUCATION
Design Science Early College High School helping kids realize their dreams
Robotics teams from 3 Clovis Unified schools Houston bound after qualifying for first world championship
2 top spellers in Fresno County head to Scripps national competition
New database letting parents see how their child's school or school district is performing academically
More Education
Top Stories
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
FDNY EMT run over by own ambulance, killed after vehicle stolen in Bronx
Police shootings and alleged misconduct would get more scrutiny under plan introduced by Fresno mayor
1-year-old killed after grandfather accidentally ran her over in Fresno County
Tulare County settles with victims of former sheriff's deputy, according to LA law firm and court records
Show More
Authorities confirm bone found in construction site near Chukchansi Resort and Casino is human
Emotional day in court for family of man killed in 2013 crash caused by suspect running from police
Highway 41 between Lemoore and Stratford undergoing major paving operation
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Construction workers find remains near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
More News
Top Video
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
Police shootings and alleged misconduct would get more scrutiny under plan introduced by Fresno mayor
More Video