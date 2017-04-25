Tiny house program in Fresno helping teachers learn new skills

A group of teachers from around the Valley and the state are taking on the role of students."We literally teach the teachers how to build tiny houses. What the steps are, what process goes into it, and how it differs from the standard construction of a normal house," said Nick Mosley, California Tiny House Co-Owner.The Fresno County Office of Education is teaming up with California tiny house.The Fresno based company is opening its workshop to give industrial teachers hands-on experience that will benefit them and their students. Each teacher will help create a similar product at their school site."As far as framing, electrical, plumbing, siding, and roofing the finish aspect of it come with a product that is real and that is something that will benefit a family or an individual with in their community," said Anthony Ayerza, Fresno County Office of Education.The tiny house movement is becoming more popular and so is this program.Ayerza is the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools-- he helped launch the program last summer. He said sign-ups for the spring session at an education conference filled up fast."While I was giving the presentation on the five day job shadow training that we're doing, teachers and administrators were literally logging on and registering during my presentation."Ayerza said a technical assistance grant from the California Department of Education will pay for two sessions this year.Some teachers in session are already creating blue-prints for projects in their classroom this fall. A teacher from Kerman Unified who attended last summer's is currently building a tiny house with students this semester.Organizers plan on having another group of teachers here in the summer.