FRESNO COUNTY

Top 2 administrators at Parlier Unified placed on administrative leave

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Parlier Unified School Board has voted to place both the district's Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent on paid administrative leave. (KFSN)

By
PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Parlier Unified School Board has voted to place both the district's Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent on paid administrative leave.

No one from the district could be reached for comment Thursday, but a statement was offered from Parlier Unified that confirmed Superintendent Edward Lucero and Assistant Superintendent Lou Saephan have been placed on leave in relation to a personnel matter.

"We have to sit and wait, it's a community trying to come together right now-- there's a lot of issues here," said former Parlier Councilman Johnny Montano.

Montano is optimistic about the school district's future.

"I think you got competent people on the board that are going to do their due diligence maybe, and who knows why they did this."

What we do know is the Parlier School District has come under fire in recent years. A grand jury investigation that dates back almost two years is currently looking into fraud and mismanagement of funds allegations within the district.

"If they can't turn this around and make Parlier their district here a better educational form out here for kids then maybe just maybe things will start turning around," said Montano.

Parents we spoke to voice their own concerns about the district.

"It concerns me because we have to worry about the students, and I feel like we are way behind where we should be and focus on the students and schools and get someone in charge who knows what they're doing," said Jennifer Cortez, Parlier.

Still no official word yet on who will fill the role of Parlier Superintendent on an interim basis.
Related Topics:
educationparlierfresno countyParlier
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Health officials headed to a Fresno County school district after student tests positive for TB
Fresno County may receive financial help after intense storms cause hundreds of thousands in damage
Water experts monitoring effects of recharged Fresno County waterways
Highway 198 along Fresno and Monterey Counties reopens after rock slides forced closure
More fresno county
EDUCATION
University of California system approves first tuition increase in seven years
Fresno State president announces new focus and venue for arts and humanities program
Bullard High's new classrooms opening soon
Inauguration part of lesson starting political discussions at Roosevelt High School
More Education
Top Stories
Spokesman says Trump seeks 20 percent tax on Mexican imports
University of California system approves first tuition increase in seven years
Central Unified sued after off campus gang rape report
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
Passenger bus catches fire in north Fresno
4 cats rescued in commercial fire in Northwest Fresno
Fresno County may receive financial help after intense storms cause hundreds of thousands in damage
Show More
Local Ag leaders worried about President Trump's action's on immigration
First pieces of America's most expensive military program have arrived in the Central Valley
Health officials headed to a Fresno County school district after student tests positive for TB
City of Fresno says it is trying to recover from major infrastructure problems
Fresno Mayor: Fresno will not be a sanctuary city
More News
Top Video
Business booming for Fresno medical supplier
Passenger bus catches fire in north Fresno
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
Your Weekend
More Video