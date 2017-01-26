Top 2 administrators at Parlier Unified placed on administrative leave

The Parlier Unified School Board has voted to place both the district's Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent on paid administrative leave.No one from the district could be reached for comment Thursday, but a statement was offered from Parlier Unified that confirmed Superintendent Edward Lucero and Assistant Superintendent Lou Saephan have been placed on leave in relation to a personnel matter."We have to sit and wait, it's a community trying to come together right now-- there's a lot of issues here," said former Parlier Councilman Johnny Montano.Montano is optimistic about the school district's future."I think you got competent people on the board that are going to do their due diligence maybe, and who knows why they did this."What we do know is the Parlier School District has come under fire in recent years. A grand jury investigation that dates back almost two years is currently looking into fraud and mismanagement of funds allegations within the district."If they can't turn this around and make Parlier their district here a better educational form out here for kids then maybe just maybe things will start turning around," said Montano.Parents we spoke to voice their own concerns about the district."It concerns me because we have to worry about the students, and I feel like we are way behind where we should be and focus on the students and schools and get someone in charge who knows what they're doing," said Jennifer Cortez, Parlier.Still no official word yet on who will fill the role of Parlier Superintendent on an interim basis.