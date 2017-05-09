Track and field day held for Clovis Unified special education students

It is a track and field day for almost 300 special needs students with activities like relays, long jumps, and tennis ball throws.Third grader Jon Willis said he is most excited about competing, and when I asked him what he wanted from Tuesday's competition, "To win first place for my team."Adaptive PE Specialist Erin Lynch said they put on this event once a year for students ranging from first to sixth grade"It gives them an opportunity to participate in things, maybe they're not allowed to or they don't have an opportunity to do it."High school special education students also participate by measuring the field events, helping with lines, and passing out ribbons-- allowing them to give back to the younger students."It is encouraging for them to be able to go ahead and say I ran this event and it worked really well," said Roman Gonzalez, special education teacher.The Clovis Unified School District said they have been putting on this track and field meet for more than 30 years.We met Willis at the finish line after his race when he got his ribbon. Where he said he got 4th place, and felt happy."I went as fast as I could."Lynch said they practice all year to gear the kids up for the field events, but her favorite part is seeing the looks on student's faces."They finish their race and they get a ribbon and everybody's cheering for each other and it's a good camaraderie."