FRESNO COUNTY

Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation

It is a day of celebration for the seniors of Tranquillity High School who are marching forward and moving on. (KFSN)

By
TRANQUILLITY, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is a day of celebration for the seniors of Tranquillity High School who are marching forward and moving on. But not without pause for a classmate who should have been on this stage.

Just four days ago the CHP said Joanna Delgado, for an unknown reason, swerved into oncoming traffic near Five Points.

Delgado and her baby both died, the other driver, Adriana Romero, died too.

"I don't know how to explain it, because it's just sad to know that one of our classmates has passed away so tragically with her baby," said Andrea Felix, Tranquillity High Senior Class President.

Like many in this tight knit community, Felix grew up with Delgado.

"Not having her today is really sad."

Her friends said she was determined and motivated and excited to raise her first child.

"It's been a rough week, because we had grad night on Friday and then we had the tragic accident on Sunday. So it's been a week of ups and downs. It's been hard to focus," said Erika Gaytan, Senior Class Advisor.

Delgado's senior quote in her yearbook said, "I would just like to apologize to those who were unable to graduate with the class of 2017. You missed out!"

A message not lost on her classmates-- who are missing her on this day.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
